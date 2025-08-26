Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 1,072,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,878,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLND. Wall Street Zen raised Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Blend Labs Trading Down 4.0%

The firm has a market cap of $892.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 million. Blend Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 696,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,236.26. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 311,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $904,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,754,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,686,747.90. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,383. Corporate insiders own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,366,000. Whitebark Investors LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $10,895,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 157.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,522,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,220 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 748.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,203,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,621 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,203,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 844,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

See Also

