RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Shares Down 14.8% – Time to Sell?

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 786,606 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 273,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.