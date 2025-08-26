Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $148.90 and last traded at $148.84, with a volume of 175466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.30.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 2.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

