Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Trading Up 21.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) rose 21.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 136,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 582% from the average daily volume of 20,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Silver Grail Resources Trading Up 39.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09.

About Silver Grail Resources

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

