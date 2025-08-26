Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Stock Price Down 25% – What’s Next?

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 426,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 583% from the average daily volume of 62,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About Grizzly Discoveries
Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.
