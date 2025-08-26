PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Trading 6.4% Higher – Here’s Why

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 1,403,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,057,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCT. Wall Street Zen lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.