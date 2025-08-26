Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.75.
Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spartan Delta
Spartan Delta Price Performance
Spartan Delta Company Profile
Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spartan Delta
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Tesla Just Had Its Best Day in 2 Months—Here’s What It Means
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Retail Roundup: Key Winners and Losers After Q2 Earnings
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Big Analyst Revisions Could Be Ahead for SoFi Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.