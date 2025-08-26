Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.75.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Shares of SDE traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 286,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,661. The firm has a market cap of C$977.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.39 and a 12 month high of C$5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

