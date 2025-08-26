Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Financial Contrast

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Evolent Health has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.9% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Evolent Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of eGain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolent Health -5.94% 1.83% 0.70% eGain 3.30% 5.24% 2.52%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Evolent Health and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Evolent Health and eGain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolent Health 0 1 12 1 3.00 eGain 0 1 1 0 2.50

Evolent Health presently has a consensus price target of $17.93, indicating a potential upside of 91.16%. eGain has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.44%. Given Evolent Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Evolent Health is more favorable than eGain.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolent Health and eGain”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolent Health $2.55 billion 0.43 -$61.62 million ($1.61) -5.83 eGain $92.80 million 1.84 $7.78 million $0.09 69.22

eGain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolent Health. Evolent Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

eGain beats Evolent Health on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients. In addition, the company provides holistic total cost of care management. Evolent Health, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About eGain

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.