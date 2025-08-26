FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$279.94 and last traded at C$279.60, with a volume of 22065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$277.47.

FirstService Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$255.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$246.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.54. The company has a market cap of C$8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Get FirstService alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 3,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$241.51, for a total value of C$724,519.02. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$242.00, for a total value of C$48,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,537,991. Insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.