Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.03 and last traded at $53.99, with a volume of 1054362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flex

Flex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 35,393 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,517,297.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 293,195 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,269.65. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 35,394 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,517,340.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,002,357.31. This trade represents a 20.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 681,706 shares of company stock worth $29,778,944. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

