Belden (NYSE:BDC) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.29 and last traded at $133.19, with a volume of 71563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Get Belden alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Belden

Belden Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.67.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Belden had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $671.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $934,190.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,802.74. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Belden by 134.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Belden by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Belden by 34.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belden

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.