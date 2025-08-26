AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Up 6.2% – Time to Buy?

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.71. 541,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 807,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

AXGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $738.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 91,984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

