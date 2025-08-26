Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 29605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Hempalta Trading Down 22.2%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.99.
About Hempalta
Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.
