SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 418,542 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the previous session’s volume of 107,162 shares.The stock last traded at $72.08 and had previously closed at $72.12.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.93. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 6,142.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

