Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.36 and last traded at C$54.58, with a volume of 199767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$56.67.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GWO

Great-West Lifeco Stock Down 0.7%

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$52.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Great-West Lifeco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.