Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Up 47.5% – What’s Next?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) traded up 47.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 640,951,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,199% from the average session volume of 49,353,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.10. The company has a market cap of £5.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

