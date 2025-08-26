Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Shares Down 10.6% – Should You Sell?

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.76. 184,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 199,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.70 price target on Loncor Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62.

Loncor Gold Inc is a gold exploration and project development company with projects in the North East of the DRC. Elements of management have had 25 years of exposure to the DRC. The company is focused on expanding the 3.66M oz Adumbi resource, 220kms from Africa’s largest gold producer, the Kibali Mine.

