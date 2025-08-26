Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Stock Price Up 21.7% – Should You Buy?

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 21.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 134,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 573% from the average session volume of 19,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Silver Grail Resources Trading Up 21.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$5.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Silver Grail Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Grail Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Grail Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.