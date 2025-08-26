Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.40 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.58), with a volume of 11181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.59).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £53.60 million, a P/E ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.34.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.23 EPS for the quarter. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 1.12%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

