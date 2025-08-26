Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 1113027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Ascent Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of £998,108.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Ascent Resources alerts:

Ascent Resources (LON:AST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX (114.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascent Resources had a positive return on equity of 432.64% and a negative net margin of 3,901.89%.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.