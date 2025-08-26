Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,326,816 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,276,312 shares.The stock last traded at $41.20 and had previously closed at $42.00.

Several research firms recently commented on GGAL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

