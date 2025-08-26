Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35.60 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 35.60 ($0.48), with a volume of 4280935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.46).

Centaur Media Stock Up 4.7%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.38. The stock has a market cap of £51.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

