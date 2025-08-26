Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 724,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,367,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLPX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olaplex from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Olaplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Olaplex Trading Down 6.2%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.93 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The business had revenue of $106.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Olaplex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 946,265 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 1,314.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,401,369 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 536.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 561,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 473,485 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Olaplex in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Stories

