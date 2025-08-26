Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 211211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.20%.The firm had revenue of $386.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.68 million. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

In other news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $38,250.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,472.68. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Keith Hatchett acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 162,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,970.10. This trade represents a 4.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 142.7% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,394,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 819,972 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $5,279,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth $4,577,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 702,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 461,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 944,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 358,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

