Murray International (LON:MYI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 300.24 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 297.50 ($4.00), with a volume of 1213327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298 ($4.01).

Murray International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 284.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 273.34.

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported GBX 7.57 EPS for the quarter. Murray International had a net margin of 90.03% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Murray International Company Profile

A high conviction global portfolio built with the potential to grow capital and deliver a strong and rising income

