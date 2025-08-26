Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Ricoh Co. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.33 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Analysts anticipate that Ricoh Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

