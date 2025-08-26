Titon (LON:TON) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.28), with a volume of 674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.33 ($1.16).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.43. The company has a market capitalization of £10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

In related news, insider Jamie Brooke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 85 per share, with a total value of £8,500. Corporate insiders own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Titon Holdings Plc is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of ventilation systems and window and door hardware with a reputation for quality products and high levels of customer service. Formed in 1972 we employ over 150 people in the UK and operate in the USA. Titon is listed on the AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange, ticker is “TON”.

Titon has a strong presence in the UK residential ventilation market with a comprehensive range of mechanical and natural ventilation products and is also a leading supplier of window and door hardware.

