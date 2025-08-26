Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) Director Sells $484,800.00 in Stock

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,238.40. This represents a 12.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gerald Hutter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 40,000 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $484,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 470 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $5,762.20.

On Friday, August 15th, Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 169 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $2,120.95.

On Thursday, August 14th, Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 20,000 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $250,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 8,300 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $111,635.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 4,740 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $64,369.20.

Ascent Industries Stock Down 0.0%

ACNT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. 24,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The company has a market cap of $112.96 million, a PE ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 0.63. Ascent Industries Co. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $13.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

Institutional Trading of Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries ( NASDAQ:ACNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.90 million. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Ascent Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ascent Industries by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ascent Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Ascent Industries Company Profile

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

