Donald Carley Sells 3,500 Shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Donald Carley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $160,790.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 22,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,906.48. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.08. 114,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $46.31.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMN. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

