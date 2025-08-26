Serco Group (LON:SRP) Insider Acquires £96,943.50 in Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) insider John Rishton acquired 43,086 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 per share, with a total value of £96,943.50.
Shares of SRP traded down GBX 4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 224.70. 2,607,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,662. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 211.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 183.95. Serco Group plc has a one year low of GBX 136.20 and a one year high of GBX 232.62.
Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 9.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Serco Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Serco Group plc will post 17.552759 earnings per share for the current year.
