Serco Group (LON:SRP) Insider Acquires £96,943.50 in Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) insider John Rishton acquired 43,086 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 per share, with a total value of £96,943.50.

Shares of SRP traded down GBX 4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 224.70. 2,607,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,662. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 211.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 183.95. Serco Group plc has a one year low of GBX 136.20 and a one year high of GBX 232.62.

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 9.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Serco Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Serco Group plc will post 17.552759 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Serco Group from GBX 281 to GBX 273 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Serco Group from GBX 210 to GBX 215 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 220 to GBX 270 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Serco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 252.67.

