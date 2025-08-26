Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard Sells 2,500 Shares

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $555,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,984.47. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alamo Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.19. 21,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.58. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.07 and a 1 year high of $233.29. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $419.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,427,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,988,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alamo Group by 826.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after buying an additional 116,404 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,569,000 after buying an additional 102,751 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,971,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

