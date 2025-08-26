AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Upgraded at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$38.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$32.50. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$30.50 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.71.

AutoCanada stock traded up C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.81. 50,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,141. The firm has a market capitalization of C$763.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$13.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.76.

AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru.

