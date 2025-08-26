Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$13.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$10.50. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

Martinrea International stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.79. 175,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,851. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.05. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$6.12 and a 52 week high of C$11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$727.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32.

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

