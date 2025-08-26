Metals One (LON:MET1) Trading Down 10.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) were down 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.38 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.49 ($0.06). Approximately 45,299,406 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 18,885,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).

Metals One Stock Down 13.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.67.

Metals One (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (53) EPS for the quarter.

About Metals One

Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.

