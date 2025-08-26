M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 409,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 272,940 shares.The stock last traded at $12.71 and had previously closed at $12.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MURGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MURGY

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.83 billion. M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.