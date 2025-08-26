Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.01 and last traded at C$30.01, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.00.

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.96.

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF Company Profile

The fund seeks to provide shareholders with (i) long-term capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of Canadian Banks (defined below) (up to 70% on an equal weighted basis) and Canadian Insurance Companies (defined below) (up to 30% on an equal weighted basis) and (ii) monthly distributions.To achieve its investment objectives, the fund will invest primarily in equity securities of Canadian Banks (up to 70% on an equal weighted basis) and to a lesser extent Canadian Insurance Companies (up to 30% on an equal weighted basis).

