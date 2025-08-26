Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.50, but opened at $40.25. Klepierre shares last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 140 shares traded.

Klepierre Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Klepierre

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

