Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Trading Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 1,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 21,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Hong Kong & China Gas Stock Down 8.0%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Hong Kong & China Gas alerts:

Hong Kong & China Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This is a boost from Hong Kong & China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 480.0%.

Institutional Trading of Hong Kong & China Gas

Hong Kong & China Gas Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hong Kong & China Gas Co. ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Free Report ) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong & China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong & China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.