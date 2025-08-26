Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Trading Up 18.8% – Time to Buy?

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 1,562,828 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 417,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,182 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

