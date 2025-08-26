Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading 3.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.63 and last traded at $69.13. 703,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,333,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. JMP Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $74.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.67 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 367,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,502,023.48. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,567 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $247,904.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 318,766 shares in the company, valued at $12,033,416.50. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,986 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,738. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

