Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Up 3.6% – What’s Next?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 18,199,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 69,120,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.
RGTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 target price on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Williams Trading set a $20.00 target price on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.
In other Rigetti Computing news, CTO David Rivas sold 44,355 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $658,671.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 730,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,848,934.80. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 25,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 853,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,806,490. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $1,698,130.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 146.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 1,813.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
