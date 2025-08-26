Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.60 and last traded at $54.83. 6,345,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 11,743,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $245.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,689,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,356,000 after purchasing an additional 991,022 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 211,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

