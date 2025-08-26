Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Here’s Why

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.82. Approximately 515,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,786,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

NMAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Newsmax in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newsmax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Newsmax in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter. Newsmax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMAX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Newsmax by 910,880.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 136,632 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Newsmax in the second quarter worth $1,630,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Newsmax by 4,150.9% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newsmax in the second quarter worth $1,425,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Newsmax in the second quarter worth $1,279,000.

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

