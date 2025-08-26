Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 31,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 148,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Jiayin Group Stock Down 3.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $732.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 24.60%.The business had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter.

Jiayin Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Jiayin Group’s previous — dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 480.0%. Jiayin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

Institutional Trading of Jiayin Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JFIN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 14,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jiayin Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Jiayin Group

(Get Free Report)

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

