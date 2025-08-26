Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Should You Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.70 and last traded at $75.23. Approximately 12,760,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 17,914,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oklo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Oklo Stock Up 3.4%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $16,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,105,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,801,409.60. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $2,742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,000. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $35,066,500 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Oklo by 87.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,247,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Oklo by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

