Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.26. 7,103,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 32,641,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 22.30, a quick ratio of 22.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Lentell sold 48,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $481,040.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 47,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,101.94. This trade represents a 50.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 86,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $846,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,327,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,020.27. The trade was a 6.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 1,181.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

