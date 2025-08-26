Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 26th (AFRM, AHR, ALAR, AMPH, AMRZ, ARGX, ASH, ASO, BARC, BEPC)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 26th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $44.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR)

had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $22.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $28.00 to $32.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $750.00 to $820.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target reduced by Argus from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 405 to GBX 455. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $181.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $370.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by Bank of America Corporation from $350.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Corporation from $31.00 to $30.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $110.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,360. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $500.00 to $540.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $245.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $132.00 to $134.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $21.00 to $18.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $148.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) had its target price increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.25 to $4.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $372.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 92 to GBX 103. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by Bank of America Corporation from $370.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $223.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $390.00 to $554.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target raised by Argus from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 to GBX 435. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 530 to GBX 615. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £108 to £116. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 565 to GBX 635. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 800 to GBX 930. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 930 to GBX 1,015. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $158.00 to $165.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corporation from $120.00 to $141.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $380.00 to $400.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $36.50 to $43.50. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) had its price target raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $25.00 to $26.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $46.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $425.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $600.00 to $630.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $326.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 95 to GBX 70. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $104.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $125.00 to $130.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $95.00 to $100.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

