Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4889 per share on Monday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 2.9% increase from Alerian MLP ETN’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Alerian MLP ETN Price Performance

AMJB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.58. 16,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,090. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. Alerian MLP ETN has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

Alerian MLP ETN Company Profile

Featured Stories

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

