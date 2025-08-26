Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 135484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URE shares. B. Riley upgraded Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Maxim Group upgraded Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 16.78. The stock has a market cap of C$495.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S.

