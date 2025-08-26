Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 23017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sionna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sionna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.27.

In other Sionna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc bought 60,000 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $950,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,744,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,840,198.08. This trade represents a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,258,000. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $69,925,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,639,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,195,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 242,427 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,221,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,538,000 after purchasing an additional 51,589 shares during the period.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

